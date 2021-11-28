Texoma Local
How to help seniors during the holiday season

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In the season of giving back, one Sherman organization is asking the community not to forget about their seniors.

In Christ Ministries is taking donations to create baskets for the elderly.

They will accept anything from canned foods to non-perishable household items like toilet paper.

This year they are also taking in toys for seniors to give to their grandchildren.

“That way, they don’t have to decide of ‘do I pay my electric bill or do I buy Christmas toys for my grandchildren?’ because I’ve been in that situation before, and it doesn’t feel good,” said Rhonda Jackson, the founder of In Christ Ministries.

They will be taking items in until December 20th and begin passing the baskets out the following day.

If you would like to donate or receive a basket, Jackson said to contact her by phone at 903-209-6472 or email at Improverbs31blessed@yahoo.com.

There is also a drop-off location at Railside Crossfit Gym.

