Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

The Great Calendar Caper: April Meets December on Wednesday

Not records, but WAY above average temperatures this week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Look for clear and cool tonight, lows upper 30s to mid-40s. Tuesday rounds out November with sunny and mild, highs way above average, in the mid-70s. Enjoy!

Southerly winds will continue much of this week, keeping us in a regime of much-above average temperatures right through Friday. Daytime highs should reach the 70s with lows quite mild in the 40s and 50s. We’ll have moderate daytime breezes of 10 to 20 mph, but it won’t be like the stiff 30-40 mph winds we’ve seen on and off for weeks.

A weak upper trough passes Friday night, and that’s our next chance of rain, and it is a significant chance as there should be a “decent” return flow of moisture ahead of it. I’m going 50% for Friday night.

This system departs Saturday morning, leaving us somewhat cooler with northerly winds but mostly sunny skies for the first weekend of December.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Wednesday: Sunny skies

Thursday: Sunny skies

Friday:  Sunny to partly cloudy

Friday Night: 50% Showers/storms

Saturday:  20% Rain early, decreasing clouds and cooler

Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Reba’s Place coming late 2022
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Plumbers flushed with calls on Brown Friday.
Plumbers flushed with calls on Brown Friday
One after the other, motorcyclists hit the streets of Texoma Sunday afternoon to raise...
Over 100 bikers ride the Texoma streets for Toys for Tots

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley