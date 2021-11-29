The Great Calendar Caper: April Meets December on Wednesday

Look for clear and cool tonight, lows upper 30s to mid-40s. Tuesday rounds out November with sunny and mild, highs way above average, in the mid-70s. Enjoy!

Southerly winds will continue much of this week, keeping us in a regime of much-above average temperatures right through Friday. Daytime highs should reach the 70s with lows quite mild in the 40s and 50s. We’ll have moderate daytime breezes of 10 to 20 mph, but it won’t be like the stiff 30-40 mph winds we’ve seen on and off for weeks.

A weak upper trough passes Friday night, and that’s our next chance of rain, and it is a significant chance as there should be a “decent” return flow of moisture ahead of it. I’m going 50% for Friday night.

This system departs Saturday morning, leaving us somewhat cooler with northerly winds but mostly sunny skies for the first weekend of December.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Wednesday: Sunny skies

Thursday: Sunny skies

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy

Friday Night: 50% Showers/storms

Saturday: 20% Rain early, decreasing clouds and cooler

Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.