Headstones in short supply with global supply chain delays.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Demand for headstones is outpacing supply for one Sherman monument company as supply chain delays and worker shortages are backlogging orders.

“We haven’t had to turn customers away, but we have had to warn them about the leave times,” said Mary Wiser, office administrator and monument designer for Love Monument Co. “Six months, year or longer depending on what kind of granite they’re getting.”

Granite imported from around the world is stuck on boats at crowded ports drying out supply indefinitely, Wiser said.

Truck driver retention is also causing delays in getting the product from point a to point b.

“We’ve had other memorial companies call us to see if we have certain colors in stock so it’s across the board it’s not just us,” Wiser said.

Wiser said the days of six to eight weeks from order to delivery timelines have ballooned into six month waits for domestic material and a year for imported granite.

“We’re already at the point to where a client comes in we don’t have anything in stock to give them,” Wiser said. “If you were to come in today and want any color we’re going to have to order it as you need it.”

Wiser said the truck driver shortage was the beginning of what turned into a struggle to stock the shelves and they currently have no headstones in stock to sell.

“One of our suppliers told us that they had hired a driver to get the supply to us and half way through they quit,” Wiser said.

Domestic granite orders are taking about 6 months to come in, and imported granite for headstones are taking a year or longer and the wait times have continued to grow.

With the cost of granite ballooning because of the delays its forced Love Monument Co. to raise their prices 10 to 15 percent.

“Just be patient and understand there’s a wait time,” Wiser said.

