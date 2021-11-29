Kingston philanthropist seeking donations for new truck

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Jimmy Bishop ran a striper guide service in Kingston near Lake Texoma.

Last year Bishop decided to start giving back to his community through food clinics.

Since then his side project has grown a great deal.

“When I started out I started out feeding five people last September and everything and its just grown from there,” Bishop said. “My typical food clinic we feed anywhere from 2000 to 2,500 families at one of these clinics.”

Despite its growth, his operation has remained relatively small.

Small enough that Bishop makes regular trips across hundreds of miles to collect donations himself.

“I pull a 26 foot trailer and everything and it gets pretty loaded sometimes anything from 15,000 lbs,” Bishop said.

Those trips have taken a toll on his means of transportation.

So much in fact that Bishop is now in need of some new wheels.

“I’ve blown three of my own personal pickups and everything and that’s what I’m in need for right now is a pickup to run and everything,” Bishop said.

Bishop said he’s relied on borrowing other people’s trucks since his broke down but does not see that as a viable long term solution.

Which is why he’s asking for donations to help him finance a new truck.

With a new truck he can guarantee continuing the work that many in his community rely on.

“Its such a big need now, the world that we’re living in and stuff. I’ve got people coming all the way from Hugo, Oklahoma to Leon, Oklahoma, Dallas, Oklahoma City that comes down here,” Bishop said.

