Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

One injured, one arrested after a stabbing in Denison, TX

One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in domestic disturbance.
One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in domestic disturbance.
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One person is injured and another has been arrested after a stabbing in Denison on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a stabbing at a residence in the 700 block of E. Sears St., shortly after 12 p.m.

During the investigation, officers determined that a domestic disturbance had occurred and one person was stabbed.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect, Whitley Danielle Kretsinger.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Denison EMS, and were treated and released.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Reba’s Place coming late 2022
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Plumbers flushed with calls on Brown Friday.
Plumbers flushed with calls on Brown Friday
One after the other, motorcyclists hit the streets of Texoma Sunday afternoon to raise...
Over 100 bikers ride the Texoma streets for Toys for Tots

Latest News

Kingston philanthropist seeking donations to finance a new truck.
Kingston philanthropist seeking donations for new truck
One after the other, motorcyclists hit the streets of Texoma Sunday afternoon to raise...
Over 100 bikers ride the Texoma streets for Toys for Tots
In the season of giving back, one Sherman organization is asking the community not to forget...
How to help seniors during the holiday season
As people gathered around the kitchen table for their Thanksgiving meal, one local restaurant...
Local restaurant opens their doors to serve free Thanksgiving meal