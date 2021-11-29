One injured, one arrested after a stabbing in Denison, TX

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One person is injured and another has been arrested after a stabbing in Denison on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a stabbing at a residence in the 700 block of E. Sears St., shortly after 12 p.m.

During the investigation, officers determined that a domestic disturbance had occurred and one person was stabbed.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect, Whitley Danielle Kretsinger.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Denison EMS, and were treated and released.

