Over 100 bikers ride the Texoma streets for Toys for Tots

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - One after the other, motorcyclists hit the streets of Texoma Sunday afternoon.

“You can’t ride like this very often in these packs with over a hundred motorcyclists coming out of here, so we’ve got a big parade pretty much,” said J.R. Rose, the Toys For Tots Ride Coordinator.

For his first time, biker Tony Barron joined over 150 others outside the Texoma Harley-Davidson store in Sherman to make sure every kid gets the chance to unwrap a gift this holiday season.

“It’s something fun to do,” said Barron. “It’s toys for tots, so it’s going for a good cause.”

Everyone either brought a brand new toy or a $10 donation to give to Toys for Tots.

“The main goal is to make sure everybody has a toy under the tree,” said Debi Runnels, the Toys for Tots Coordinator.

Together, they put their kickstands up at noon and drove all the way up to Denison and back to Sherman until they reached Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille.

“It’s just rewarding these guys a little bit for coming out and doing what they wanna do and having some fun in the first place, but also helping out bunches of needy kids that may not have a little Christmas, so that way each kid can have a little Christmas this year,” said Rose.

Sunday’s ride was a part of a 25-year long tradition, but Toys for Tots coordinator Debi Runnels said this year stands out.

“Today is the best day we’ve had in a couple of years,” said Runnels. “It makes me feel good right here [puts hand over heart].”

You can join these bikers by helping local kids have a memorable Christmas by donating to a Toys for Tots drop-off location.

