Deputies searching for missing teen in Lamar Co.

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen.
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the publics help looking for a missing teen.

They say, Audrey Griffin, 14, was last seen around 11 p.m., last night in south east Lamar County.

She’s 5-feet 4-inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing Buccee’s sweat pants, a green shirt and had a military green backpack. If you’ve seen her or know where she is please call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

