USC hires coach Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma

Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the USC Trojans.(KSWO)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(AP) - Southern California has hired Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley to be its next coach in a stunning and rare move of one traditional college football powerhouse swiping the another’s highly accomplished head coach.

Riley is 55-10 in five seasons leading the Sooners, winning four Big 12 titles and making three College Football Playoff appearances.

The 38-year-old Texan is widely considered one of the top minds in the college game, and USC managed to sell him on the Trojans’ potential to return to their glory days as a national championship contender.

