9-1-1 outage affecting Grayson County

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A 9-1-1 outage is affecting Grayson County Tuesday.

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management tells us the county’s phones are down and that anyone with an emergency should call 903-821-1319 or 903-814-7257 if you are in the Sherman area only.

They say do not leave a voicemail or text this number, and to only call for a true emergency.

The reason for the outage is currently unknown, but News 12 is working on information regarding the outage.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.