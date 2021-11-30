Texoma Local
December 1st: Or Is It April?

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue into the weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Look for clear and cool tonight, lows upper 40s to around 50, well above average for the first morning of December! Wednesday will be another day with unseasonably warm temps in the lower 70s and light westerly winds.

Southwesterly winds look to make Thursday the warmest of the week, when highs reach the upper 70s with a few low 80s possible west of I-35. Wow!

A weak upper trough passes Friday night, and that’s our next chance of rain, a few showers may linger into Saturday morning but the overall potential is low.

A weak cold front moves in Sunday with another small chance of rain at 20%, but these systems will be moisture-starved and therefore rain amounts are expected to be low.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Sunny skies

Thursday: Sunny skies

Friday:  Sunny to partly cloudy

Friday Night: 30% Rain

Saturday:  20% Rain early, decreasing clouds and cooler Sunday: 20% Rain late/night

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

