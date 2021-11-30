Locals react to OU coach leaving for USC

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - Sooner Nation is reeling this week after head football coach Lincoln Riley left OU for the same job at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

“Coach Riley, I mean a lot of people were upset but you gotta give the guy an opportunity,” Jerry Summers with Sidelinez Sports Grill said. “There’s a door that opened up for him going to USC. Opportunities are there for a lot of people so that’s going to open up a door for somebody good to come to Oklahoma.”

“I think for him it was a career move and a money move, and maybe a little bit of anxiousness coaching in a new division,” football fan Joseph Paul.

“I mean I wasn’t sad, I’d never be sad because he hasn’t really done anything for the program since he’s been here, as far as just winning Big 12 championships, but we were doing that before he got here,” O-U fan Robert Walker said.

Walker said Riley is a good head coach but not a great offensive coordinator, he said the Sooners have had too many discipline issues.

“We still had a bowl game to go so he kind of like quit on his team,” Walker said. “It’s kind of-it questions me about his character. Because he made a statement when Spencer Radler first got benched, that he didn’t like people who quit during the season, he wouldn’t take him in. You turn around, and you quit on your team after a big loss to Oklahoma State-which was clearly a coaching issue”

He said he thinks the biggest impact will be on Oklahoma’s recruiting.

“Cause you have a lot of guys that commit to him and they don’t know what kind of style of coaching we’re going to get,” Walker said.

In the meantime, former OU head coach Bob Stoops will coach in the team’s bowl game.

Summers said they’ll do just fine.

“He’s been with the program since ‘96, so he’s gonna step right in and I’m sure they’ll win the bowl game,” Summers said. “Based on their experience, you know they hired Coach Riley from inside, now this is their opportunity to find another coach that’s been showing themselves or find somebody from outside to make the team go and stay the way they’ve been.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.