Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Trial set to begin Tuesday for man accused of attacking Denison mother

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The trial for the alleged attacker of a Denison mother, who police said was left for dead in her own home, starts this week.

The trial is expected to begin tomorrow morning, and they’ll jump right into hearing evidence on the case.

Monday, they selected the jury, who will determine whether Zachary Jolliff is guilty of the seven charges brought against him.

On New Year’s Day 2020, police said Jolliff broke into Ariel Holley’s Denison home while she slept next to her four-year-old son and forced her into the bathroom.

They said Jolliff beat her, tried to gauge her eyes out, and attempted to break her neck several times while she passed out and regained consciousness.

She said he told her that he wanted to kill her.

Investigators said Holley eventually woke up, and he was gone.

All of this happened while her four children were home, and she said she tried not to scream so that they wouldn’t wake up.

Holley said she had hired Jolliff as an independent contractor to work on her home, and she believes he attacked her because he was jealous of her happiness.

Police charged Jolliff with seven felony counts, including attempted murder.

Jolliff was booked into the Grayson County Jail the same day of the incident on a 750,000 bond.

He has remained there since.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Reba’s Place coming late 2022
One person is injured and another has been arrested after a stabbing in Denison on Sunday...
One injured, one arrested in Denison stabbing
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Plumbers flushed with calls on Brown Friday.
Plumbers flushed with calls on Brown Friday

Latest News

Sooner Nation is reeling this week after head football coach Lincoln Riley left OU for the same...
Locals react to OU coach leaving for USC
The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen.
Deputies searching for missing teen in Lamar Co.
Headstones in short supply with global supply chain delays.
Headstones in short supply with global supply chain delays
One person is injured and another has been arrested after a stabbing in Denison on Sunday...
One injured, one arrested in Denison stabbing