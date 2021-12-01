19-year-old fatally stabbed at Ada gas station

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man was stabbed in the heart and killed in Ada on Monday.

In a video of the incident obtained by News 12, another man seen wearing dark pants, a grey shirt and a winter hat is walking down the sidewalk when he comes up to their parked car and reaches through the passenger window and stabs Jason Edward Hubbard Jr., 19, with a knife.

In the video as the stabber is seen walking over to their car which was parked outside the Karry Out Korner you hear a witness in the back seat say “I think he has a gun in his pocket.”

As he approached the window Hubbard Jr., who was sitting in the front passenger seat, lowered the window and says “we good bro, don’t stab me bro.”

Just seconds later he was stabbed and the assailant runs off as the car takes off for the hospital.

Chickasaw Lighthorse Police are investigating the stabbing. News 12 reached out to them for comment on the investigation and did not receive a call back.

