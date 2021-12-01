Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

19-year-old fatally stabbed at Ada gas station

By Mike Rogers
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man was stabbed in the heart and killed in Ada on Monday.

In a video of the incident obtained by News 12, another man seen wearing dark pants, a grey shirt and a winter hat is walking down the sidewalk when he comes up to their parked car and reaches through the passenger window and stabs Jason Edward Hubbard Jr., 19, with a knife.

In the video as the stabber is seen walking over to their car which was parked outside the Karry Out Korner you hear a witness in the back seat say “I think he has a gun in his pocket.”

As he approached the window Hubbard Jr., who was sitting in the front passenger seat, lowered the window and says “we good bro, don’t stab me bro.”

Just seconds later he was stabbed and the assailant runs off as the car takes off for the hospital.

Chickasaw Lighthorse Police are investigating the stabbing. News 12 reached out to them for comment on the investigation and did not receive a call back.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators hope pending search warrant could hold the answers to where Molly Miller and Colt...
Major case breakthrough in disappearance of Molly Miller, Colt Haynes
One person is injured and another has been arrested after a stabbing in Denison on Sunday...
One injured, one arrested in Denison stabbing
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
9-1-1 service restored in Grayson County following outage
The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen.
Deputies searching for missing teen in Lamar Co.

Latest News

Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
9-1-1 service restored in Grayson County following outage
A man was stabbed in the heart and killed in Ada Monday.
Man fatally stabbed in Ada
Investigators hope pending search warrant could hold the answers to where Molly Miller and Colt...
Major case breakthrough in disappearance of Molly Miller, Colt Haynes