Durant’s Akin signs to play soccer at Southwestern College

DURANT, Okla (KXII) - Durant soccer standout Sarah Akin signed her letter of intent to play at Southwestern College.

Akin has been a great player at Durant and she is excited to make the trip up to Winfield, Kansas, to play and to further her education.

“It was a great relief when I figured out where I was going to go,” Akin said. “It’s really stressful figuring out where you are going to go. I found the school and it has the right program for me. I am going to be studying athletic training and it has a true pre-athletic training program. It was a nice sense of family with the team. I felt like I fit in really well. That’s the most important thing is finding out where you fit, no matter what.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.