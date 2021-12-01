Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Durant’s Akin signs to play soccer at Southwestern College

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla (KXII) - Durant soccer standout Sarah Akin signed her letter of intent to play at Southwestern College.

Akin has been a great player at Durant and she is excited to make the trip up to Winfield, Kansas, to play and to further her education.

“It was a great relief when I figured out where I was going to go,” Akin said. “It’s really stressful figuring out where you are going to go. I found the school and it has the right program for me. I am going to be studying athletic training and it has a true pre-athletic training program. It was a nice sense of family with the team. I felt like I fit in really well. That’s the most important thing is finding out where you fit, no matter what.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators hope pending search warrant could hold the answers to where Molly Miller and Colt...
Major case breakthrough in disappearance of Molly Miller, Colt Haynes
A man was stabbed in the heart and killed in Ada Monday.
19-year-old fatally stabbed at Ada gas station
One person is injured and another has been arrested after a stabbing in Denison on Sunday...
One injured, one arrested in Denison stabbing
9-1-1 service restored in Grayson County following outage
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say

Latest News

Gunter gets ready for Holliday
Gunter rolls into regional final with Holliday
Whitesboro-Shallowater Highlights
Whitesboro prepares for Brock rematch
Denison-Pottsboro Boys Hoops
Denison-Pottsboro Boys Hoops Highlights
Pottsboro-Van Alstyne Girls Hoops
Pottsboro-Van Alstyne Girls Hoops Highlights