Gunter rolls into regional final with Holliday

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Look who is back in the regional finals with a chance to get back to the state semifinals.

The Gunter Tigers roll into the fourth week of the playoffs following a 62-20 win over Dublin. The Tigers will face Holliday on Friday. Both teams are 13-0 on the season.

Gunter is coming off another blowout win. They have now outscored opponents in the playoffs 186-39.

“You get to a game like this, you are not going to try to go and reinvent anything,” Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel said. “You are going to shore up weaknesses or try to exploit some things with the other team. As you get into the fourth round of the playoffs, you just try to stay in routine and do the little things right. You just want to go out and give your kids the best chance to go out and play well.”

Gunter will meet Holliday on Friday at 7pm at Justin Northwest.

