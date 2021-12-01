National Adoption Awareness Month ends on Giving Tuesday

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s Giving Tuesday and today also wraps up the end of National Adoption Awareness Month, but that doesn’t mean that awareness needs to wrap up too. The Grayson County Child Welfare Board is far from done with their efforts to give local kids safe and loving homes.

“Wherever we can pitch in and help with the foster kids financially that’s what we do. We also help raise awareness and bring awareness to the community about the foster kids in our community and what the needs are,” said Staci Wright, board member for the Grayson County Child Welfare Board.

They support the foster and CPS systems by giving money to foster families.

“Things like the first week of daycare when the kids are removed and placed with the foster family. It takes a while for the state to kick in and start paying for daycare so we cover that gap,” said Wright.

In November, they celebrated adoption day at the county courthouse when 6 kids received their forever homes. She said the foster system’s goal is to reunite kids with their birth families.

“In a few instances that’s not possible and the parents just can’t be what their kids need them to be and at that point in time the kids become warded to the state,” said Wright.

But with around 150 kids in the Grayson County foster system every month and only 15 foster families to house them, sometimes they’re forced to relocate to another county.

“These kids didn’t ask to be in this position. It’s not their fault that they’re in this position and they need loving homes just like all of our other kids do. And this is our next generation, the kids are our next generation,” said Wright.

Wright said the season of giving means more when it’s the gift of security, home and family.

“You can actually become an extended family of a foster family where you can provide ongoing, regular needs that they may have,” said Wright.

Although Giving Tuesday has come and gone, the season of giving has just begun. Like Wright mentioned you can adopt a local foster family to help with their immediate needs, become a licensed foster care babysitter, or get your church or business involved with the organization. Of course the easiest way is visiting their website, clicking on the donate tab, and giving a money donation to help wherever the organization needs it.

