Search warrant in Molly Miller’s case denied

LOVE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - The search warrant for a property that may be tied to the case of missing persons Molly Miller and Colt Haynes has been denied.

Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham announced on Tuesday that there was no probable cause to sign the warrant, because this is still a missing persons case, and no proof that a crime was committed.

So the judge denied it.

“I believe that they are in the right spot to find something, what that something might be I’m not sure yet,” Molly Miller’s Cousin Paula Fielder said.

Molly Miller and Colt Haynes have been missing for the last eight and a half years.

This January, Molly’s family officially pronounced her dead.

“There’s no option to not continue on this search for her,” Fielder said.

On Monday, a search warrant for a property on Pike Road was submitted to a judge in Love County, but a judge denied it.

Fielder believes there is something or someone buried on that property but the property owners will only let them dig with a warrant.

“I really don’t understand why he won’t but that’s his property and I guess he has a say as to what happens on it,” Fielder said.

Fielder believes the two were near that location because it was the last place they got phone data from them.

“They actually have evidence to prove their direction of travel,” Fielder said.

Fielder knew the search warrant was in the works but was surprised when it came back denied.

She said she talks to the Love County Deputies daily to help solve the case.

“We continue to go because nothing about this is right, you know nothing about allowing these people to get away with murder is right, and somebody is going to pay for what they did to Molly, somebody is going to pay,” Fielder said.

Fielder said she believes that all agencies involved are now working together, something she wished would have happened years ago.

Sheriff Grisham said if you know something about this case, do the right and come forward.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.