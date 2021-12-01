Three charged with kidnapping at allegedly illegal Garvin County marijuana grow

ELMORE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - A man who had been working at a marijuana grow near Elmore City told law enforcement he was being held against his will for three months, according to the Garvin County Sheriff’s office.

Xiaobing Chen, Xuechun Ruan and Quan Zhao were arrested after several people called 911 about a fight in a street near Elmore City on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Elmore City police chief Johnny Denney witnessed two people wrestling on the ground.

When deputies spoke with the victim, he told them he had been working at the residence for three months.

The victim went on to say he was afraid of three other residents in the home and that he wasn’t allowed to leave by himself, the press release stated.

According to the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told deputies he was able to escape with a bag of personal belongings.

When the sheriff’s office entered the home to make sure no one else was inside, they found $2 million worth of marijuana, two guns, and some cash.

The press release stated that the grow was not registered with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Chen, Ruan and Zhao were charged with kidnapping, illegal drug trafficking, possessing guns while committing a felony, and several other drug-related charges.

