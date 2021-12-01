Texoma Local
Upper 70s Thursday and Friday

Weekend rain chances still uncertain
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Fairly dry air, light winds and clear skies will allow for a chilly night, but with lows still above average for early December. Thursday and Friday should be the warmest days of the next week, when highs reach the upper 70s.

A weak upper trough passes Friday night, and that’s our next chance of rain, a few showers may linger into Saturday morning but the overall potential is low. A second trough passes Saturday night and Sunday morning with a somewhat higher chance of rain (40%). A cold front moves through later in the day Sunday, but it looks like southwesterly low-level winds will keep rain chances along the actual front very low.

It will be cooler Monday but right back to 70 degrees on Tuesday. A stronger cold front passes later next week, and once again rain chances don’t look particularly high with it.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Sunny skies

Thursday: Sunny skies

Friday:  Sunny to partly cloudy

Friday Night: 30% Rain

Saturday:  20% Rain early, decreasing clouds and cooler Sunday: 20% Rain late/night

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

