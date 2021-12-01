Texoma Local
Whitesboro prepares for Brock rematch

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Whitesboro Bearcats will battle Brock in a district rematch in the regional finals on Thursday.

If this game sounds familiar, it is. Brock and Whitesboro played in early October. Brock won the first meeting 42-21. The Bearcats are convinced that things have changed as we enter the fourth round of the playoffs.

“Absolutely they are a good team, don’t take anything away from them,” Whitesboro head coach Cody Fagan said. “We can point to several moments in that game where our kids coughed up the ball, or threw it away, or did things that put us in position to not win the game. We basically beat ourselves in that moment and we can’t do that again if we want to take these guys down in an important game like this.”

Whitesboro and Brock will meet on Thursday at 7pm at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

