Boil water order in Knollwood, TX.

Precautionary boil water notice
Precautionary boil water notice
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOLLWOOD, Texas (KXII) - If you live in Knollwood, you’ll need to boil your water.

The city issued a boil water order on Wednesday morning saying the water in Knollwood was shut off because of construction on Hilre St.

It was turned back on later that morning around 11:30 a.m., but shortly after they released the notice for the entire city.

The city says they expect the notice to lift early afternoon on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

