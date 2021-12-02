Boil water order in Knollwood, TX.

KNOLLWOOD, Texas (KXII) - If you live in Knollwood, you’ll need to boil your water.

The city issued a boil water order on Wednesday morning saying the water in Knollwood was shut off because of construction on Hilre St.

It was turned back on later that morning around 11:30 a.m., but shortly after they released the notice for the entire city.

The city says they expect the notice to lift early afternoon on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

