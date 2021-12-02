Texoma Local
Celina rolls into regional finals rematch with Aubrey

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CELINA, Texas (KXII) - The Celina Bobcats are heading to the regional finals for a rematch with district rival Aubrey.

Celina is coming off another impressive win beating Snyder 46-6. This week, they will face Aubrey, a team they beat 49-14 back in early October.

“It will be a different game the second time around,” Celina head coach Bill Elliott said. “They will have those kids ready to play. We have to get our kids focused and ready to play and not overlooking that game and thinking that we’ve already won that game once. It’s such a trap game for us. We really have to get on top of it and prepare well this week and are ready to play the game.”

