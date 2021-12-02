Family of missing Ardmore teen asks community for help finding her

OVERBROOK, Okla. (KXII) - A 15-year-old girl from Ardmore has been missing since Sunday, and her family is asking the community to help find her.

Her aunt said the whole family is very worried about her, because it’s not like Alicia to disappear. She’s close with her family and she always checks in.

Alicia Mendoza was last seen in the Overbrook area near I-35.

“That would be an area familiar to her,” aunt Shelly Wall said. ”Her family has attended church in that area, and it’s somewhere that has been close to them for a really long time.”

Alicia was last seen wearing dark athletic clothing and possibly carrying a black backpack.

She has long black hair, brown eyes and a mole on her upper lip, but Wall says her most distinguishing feature is her smile.

“She has a beautiful smile, a beautiful bright smile and you can see it in her photos,” Wall said.

Alicia is a Choctaw citizen, which is why Chickasaw Lighthorse is investigating her case.

“We’ve been told that that’s the best thing we can do, to ask for help from our community, to pass out flyers so that people know her face and know her name, and know that someone is looking for her,” Wall said. “She’s expected to be home because you know, she belongs there.”

Wall said other indigenous groups across the country have shared Alicia’s poster online.

“We’re very thankful for them, we’re thankful for all the people in Ardmore, some of our tribal leaders too that have been supportive,” Wall said. “And everyone who has said yes whenever we say share, share this photo. It’s just the most important thing. It’s how she will know that she can come home anytime because it’s where she belongs.”

If you’ve seen Alicia, or if you have any information about where she is or could be headed, her family asks that you call Lighthorse police at (580) 436-9022.

