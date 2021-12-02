Texoma Local
Grayson County residents voice concern on potential cement plant location

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A cement plant is eyeing a location in Grayson County and Wednesday night a town hall meeting let the people living there voice their thoughts on it all.

“People move out this way because it’s a good place to live and it won’t be if they do that,” Dorchester Resident Tim Overbey said.

Congressmen, County Judge and Commissioners, Mayors, and residents of Grayson County gathered at First Baptist Church Dorchester Wednesday night.

“It’s scary because if it did come in here we are looking at potentially having to close the doors of this location and move somewhere else,” First Baptist Church Dorchester Pastor Zach Poling said.

Black Mountain LLC wants to buy 600 acres of land off of highway 289, to put a cement plant there.

Just feet from First Baptist Church Dorchester, the Pastor said he is worried for his members’ health.

“It’s heartbreaking for my church members, some of them are on oxygen they have COPD they are too old they don’t have the energy to move and sell their homes and leave here,” Pastor Poling said.

The EPA said emissions from cement plants can be harmful to the air and overall environment.

“The chemicals that is going to be put out in the land is just wrong for our area,” Overbey said.

A third of the people living in Dorchester showed up Wednesday night to say they won’t have it.

“A lot of hazardous materials coming in, lots of trucks coming in, traffic, my kids are able to just play around enjoy life, ride bicycles down the street and not have to worry about getting hit by a truck,” Dorchester Resident Jeremy Devore said.

Congressmen Reggie Smith owns land just 5 miles where the projected plant would be.

He said Wednesday he would join the fight to prevent the plant from moving in.

“This is the type of thing that could potentially cause everybody have to move it would hurt the land value but I think more importantly it would hurt people’s health,” Pastor Poling said.

Grayson County, Sherman, and Dorchester officials are meeting Thursday morning to talk on where to go next.

