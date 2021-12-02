Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Love County fire departments seeing increase in grass fires

Several Love County fire departments responded to mulitple grass fires on Tuesday siting...
Several Love County fire departments responded to mulitple grass fires on Tuesday siting weather conditions as contributing factors.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A controlled burn spread fast on Tuesday taking down a barn, 100 bales of hay, and 50 acres of grass southeast of Marietta.

“The most problem we had was the location of the fire,” said Criner Hills fire department acting chief Michael Campbell. “Because it was rural so every fire department that came to it traveled 20 to 30 minutes to get there so by the time anyone had got there the fire had already grown pretty big.”

In total it took 7 fire departments, 12 thousand gallons of water, and 2 hours to get the fire under control.

But that was just the beginning.

Hours later several of the same departments responded to a car fire.

“It resulted in a small grass fire also,” Campbell said. “You know the car pulls over, catches on fire ultimately its going to catch the grass on fire which can start a whole other scenario itself.”

Campbell said that this time of year its easy for fires to get out of control quickly due to a few uncontrollable factors.

“Wind, we get these cold fronts coming in,” Campbell said. “High winds, low humidity and dry grass its a combination for disaster.”

Campbell says there are a few precautions people can take to help keep from causing an emergency.

He says that cleaning out wood burning appliances such as stoves and fire places and avoiding unnecessary burns.

But if you have to burn, take precautions and know your limit.

“If they know they’re going to burn have your water hoses stretched out and ready and try to wet the area around that place that’ll be the first prevention,” Campbell said. “And if it gets away don’t hesitate to call us if you know you can’t handle it. Even if you think we might not think its out of control and you may think its out of control but call anyways, we’ll come out and do the best that we can.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators hope pending search warrant could hold the answers to where Molly Miller and Colt...
Major case breakthrough in disappearance of Molly Miller, Colt Haynes
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a car at an Ada gas station Monday.
Suspect arrested, charged with murder in fatal Ada stabbing
Search warrant for a property that could have a tie in Molly Miller and Colt Haynes case denied
Search warrant in Molly Miller, Colt Haynes case denied
9-1-1 service restored in Grayson County following outage
One person is injured and another has been arrested after a stabbing in Denison on Sunday...
One injured, one arrested in Denison stabbing

Latest News

Grayson County residents voice their thoughts on cement plant eyeing next location in the County
Grayson County residents voice concern on potential cement plant location
An animal exhibitor out of Choctaw County had his USDA exhibitor’s license cancelled this week...
Choctaw County tiger exhibitor gets USDA license cancelled
He is asking for Magers to be suspended as county judge, another person to be appointed in his...
Petition filed to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office
A 15-year-old girl from Ardmore has been missing since Sunday, and her family is asking the...
Family of missing Ardmore teen asks community for help finding her