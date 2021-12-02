Love County fire departments seeing increase in grass fires

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A controlled burn spread fast on Tuesday taking down a barn, 100 bales of hay, and 50 acres of grass southeast of Marietta.

“The most problem we had was the location of the fire,” said Criner Hills fire department acting chief Michael Campbell. “Because it was rural so every fire department that came to it traveled 20 to 30 minutes to get there so by the time anyone had got there the fire had already grown pretty big.”

In total it took 7 fire departments, 12 thousand gallons of water, and 2 hours to get the fire under control.

But that was just the beginning.

Hours later several of the same departments responded to a car fire.

“It resulted in a small grass fire also,” Campbell said. “You know the car pulls over, catches on fire ultimately its going to catch the grass on fire which can start a whole other scenario itself.”

Campbell said that this time of year its easy for fires to get out of control quickly due to a few uncontrollable factors.

“Wind, we get these cold fronts coming in,” Campbell said. “High winds, low humidity and dry grass its a combination for disaster.”

Campbell says there are a few precautions people can take to help keep from causing an emergency.

He says that cleaning out wood burning appliances such as stoves and fire places and avoiding unnecessary burns.

But if you have to burn, take precautions and know your limit.

“If they know they’re going to burn have your water hoses stretched out and ready and try to wet the area around that place that’ll be the first prevention,” Campbell said. “And if it gets away don’t hesitate to call us if you know you can’t handle it. Even if you think we might not think its out of control and you may think its out of control but call anyways, we’ll come out and do the best that we can.”

