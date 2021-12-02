Man indicted with intoxicated manslaughter after passenger dies in crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man has been indicted by a grand jury for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

Joshua Wyatt, of Sherman, TX, was charged after a motorcycle crash back in April.

Sheriffs say that he was intoxicated while riding a motorcycle with his passenger, Staci Ludlow, when he hit a curb and crashed.

According to reports, Ludlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Texas Department of Public Safety said neither one of them were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and they were traveling over the speed limit.

