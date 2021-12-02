Man indicted with intoxicated manslaughter after passenger dies in crash
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man has been indicted by a grand jury for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.
Joshua Wyatt, of Sherman, TX, was charged after a motorcycle crash back in April.
Sheriffs say that he was intoxicated while riding a motorcycle with his passenger, Staci Ludlow, when he hit a curb and crashed.
According to reports, Ludlow was pronounced dead at the scene.
Texas Department of Public Safety said neither one of them were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and they were traveling over the speed limit.
