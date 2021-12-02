Texoma Local
Man indicted with intoxicated manslaughter after passenger dies in crash

Sherman man indicted with intoxicated manslaughter after April motorcycle crash.
Sherman man indicted with intoxicated manslaughter after April motorcycle crash.
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man has been indicted by a grand jury for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

Joshua Wyatt, of Sherman, TX, was charged after a motorcycle crash back in April.

Sheriffs say that he was intoxicated while riding a motorcycle with his passenger, Staci Ludlow, when he hit a curb and crashed.

According to reports, Ludlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Texas Department of Public Safety said neither one of them were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and they were traveling over the speed limit.

