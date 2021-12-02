Texoma Local
Oklahoma Natural Gas customers to pay more monthly

ONG warns customers to brace for higher natural gas bills this winter
ONG warns customers to brace for higher natural gas bills this winter
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., (KXII) - Oklahoma Natural Gas customers should brace themselves for an increase on their monthly bill, thanks to February’s winter storm.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has approved a settlement that will add about 34 cents to monthly statements to help pay for the debt accrued to keep the heat on during the historic freeze.

That credit will be applied in February of 2022, for the average residential customer on an annualized basis.

ONG had originally applied for an increase of nearly 29 million dollars but the amount approved was 15.25 million dollars lowering the overall increase to 34 cents a month.

