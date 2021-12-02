Petition filed to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - John Palmer, the husband of Katie Palmer, who was hit and killed by a truck last year, is filing a petition to remove an elected county official.

In April of 2020, John Palmer and his wife Katie took a morning walk in their neighborhood when an F-250 pickup truck hit them.

Katie was flown to a hospital and died there, and John broke his back.

The driver was Cory Foster.

He blew a 0.06 about 50 minutes after the incident on a breathalyzer test, which is under the legal limit of 0.08.

A warrant was never requested for a blood test, and a grand jury never indicted him.

Flash forward to Wednesday, John Palmer is filing a petition to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office because he was arrested for a DWI while in office last year.

“The reason why we filed this is Bill Magers needs to be held accountable,” said John Palmer.

Palmer turned in the lawsuit Wednesday just before noon with the district clerk’s office.

He is asking for Magers to be suspended as county judge, another person to be appointed in his place, and a trial by jury for the removal of Magers.

“There are times when you can just be angry, or there’s times where you can be angry and take action, and right now we are taking action,” said Palmer.

He said his decision comes after Magers was arrested in February of 2020 for driving while intoxicated and crashing his truck into a light pole in the parking lot of Shulman’s Movie Bowl Grille.

“Sir, let me ask you, how much have you had to drink?” -DPS

“Not much.”-Magers

“How much is not much?”-DPS

*Slurred speech* -Magers

Magers pled guilty and was sentenced to one-year probation.

Jail records show he was arrested two other times in the early 90s for driving while intoxicated.

“What happens when you do not hold a repeat offender for DWI’s accountable is that when you go out for a morning walk with your wife, she won’t return,” said Palmer.

Palmer filed this petition under Section 87 of the Texas Local Government Code, which said a county officer may be removed from office for intoxication, on or off duty, caused by drinking an alcoholic beverage.

“Since Katie’s death, our family has fought for her and has fought for change in Grayson County and state-wide,” said Palmer. “We have made it our mission to hold lifetime drunk drivers accountable.”

The case is now in the hands of District Judge Brian Gary.

He will decide whether or not to issue a citation, which is necessary for this to advance to trial.

Magers, whose term as county judge ends next year, announced he was running for re-election last month.

KXII reached out to Magers for comment but did not hear back.

