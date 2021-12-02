Ringling heads into state semifinals

RINGLING, Okla (KXII) - The Ringling Blue Devils are gearing up for the state semifinals this week.

The Storm will take on Morrison. The game will be played on Friday up at Western Heights. The Blue Devils are one step away from reaching the state championship game again.

“We have to mix it up,” Ringling head coach Phil Koons said. “We can’t just rely on one thing to win the ballgame. We have to have a little luck, play great special teams, and grind out some first downs not only by running, but we have to keep them on their heels by throwing.”

