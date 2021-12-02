Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Robbers target mother with baby outside Los Angeles home

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Follow-home robbers targeted a mother with a baby in a stroller after she opened the gates to her home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

Surveillance video recorded the scene as the woman returned home from a walk and a silver car with tinted windows came to a halt across the street Sunday evening.

Two masked men got out of the car and entered the driveway as the woman was approaching the steps of her home and demanded she hand over property, police said.

The woman complied and allowed one robber to take her diaper bags and a bottle cooler as the other watched.

The robbers ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators hope pending search warrant could hold the answers to where Molly Miller and Colt...
Major case breakthrough in disappearance of Molly Miller, Colt Haynes
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a car at an Ada gas station Monday.
Suspect arrested, charged with murder in fatal Ada stabbing
Search warrant for a property that could have a tie in Molly Miller and Colt Haynes case denied
Search warrant in Molly Miller, Colt Haynes case denied
9-1-1 service restored in Grayson County following outage
He is asking for Magers to be suspended as county judge, another person to be appointed in his...
Petition filed to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office

Latest News

Then-Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez sports an MLB logo tattoo and logos on his hat and jersey as he...
MLB headed to 1st work stoppage since ‘95 as deal expires
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses or others who may have information...
Video captures thieves rob woman in her own driveway with her baby in a stroller
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
Several Love County fire departments responded to mulitple grass fires on Tuesday siting...
Love County fire departments seeing increase in grass fires