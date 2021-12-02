Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

SOSU headed to Live United Bowl in Texarkana

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Southeastern football team will play their bowl game on Saturday when they face Emporia State.

The Storm will play in the Farmers Bank and Trust Live United Bowl at noon in Texarkana at Razorback Stadium.

“One of the perks of having a bowl game especially for the future of Southeastern,” offensive tackle Devin Mitchell said. “All the younger kids get extra practice while everyone else is turning in their pads. We’re out here spending more time with each other and keep grinding.”

“It just means everything. Not just for me, but for the seniors,” receiver Marquis Gray said. “This is their last ride, so, we are doing this all for them and just have them go out with a bang.”

“It’s the turnaround we’ve had and the improvement that we’ve had,” head coach Tyler Fenwick said. “To be able to go from a really bad season in 2019 to now we are playing in the post-season. I think that’s a testament to our kids and a testament to them being willing to stick it out and fighting through it, and developing and getting better and putting themselves in position to be in this spot.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators hope pending search warrant could hold the answers to where Molly Miller and Colt...
Major case breakthrough in disappearance of Molly Miller, Colt Haynes
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a car at an Ada gas station Monday.
Suspect arrested, charged with murder in fatal Ada stabbing
Search warrant for a property that could have a tie in Molly Miller and Colt Haynes case denied
Search warrant in Molly Miller, Colt Haynes case denied
9-1-1 service restored in Grayson County following outage
He is asking for Magers to be suspended as county judge, another person to be appointed in his...
Petition filed to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office

Latest News

Celina prepares for Aubrey in regional finals
Celina rolls into regional finals rematch with Aubrey
Ringling headed to state semifinals
Ringling heads into state semifinals
Gunter plays for KK
Gunter rallying behind injured teammate
Grayson-Trinity Valley Womens Hoops
Grayson-Trinity Valley Womens Hoops Highlights