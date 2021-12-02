SOSU headed to Live United Bowl in Texarkana

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Southeastern football team will play their bowl game on Saturday when they face Emporia State.

The Storm will play in the Farmers Bank and Trust Live United Bowl at noon in Texarkana at Razorback Stadium.

“One of the perks of having a bowl game especially for the future of Southeastern,” offensive tackle Devin Mitchell said. “All the younger kids get extra practice while everyone else is turning in their pads. We’re out here spending more time with each other and keep grinding.”

“It just means everything. Not just for me, but for the seniors,” receiver Marquis Gray said. “This is their last ride, so, we are doing this all for them and just have them go out with a bang.”

“It’s the turnaround we’ve had and the improvement that we’ve had,” head coach Tyler Fenwick said. “To be able to go from a really bad season in 2019 to now we are playing in the post-season. I think that’s a testament to our kids and a testament to them being willing to stick it out and fighting through it, and developing and getting better and putting themselves in position to be in this spot.”

