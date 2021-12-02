S&S softball standout signs with Bethany College

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - S&S softball standout Dara Muller is headed to Bethany College.

Muller signed with Bethany to continue her softball career. She has been a great player for the Lady Rams and is excited to continue her playing career.

“The coaches were really inviting,” Muller said. “They allowed me to know that they would be there for me, no matter what. They are going to make me an even better athlete than I am even today.”

