Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Today goes to the dogs – it’s National Mutt Day

National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed...
National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.(adogslifephoto // Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Raise your water bowls high and toast to the mixed breeds of the world – Thursday is National Mutt Day.

If you don’t have a special mutt in your life, it’s a great time to find one.

The special day is celebrated twice a year, Dec. 2 and July 31.

The days help to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.

There are millions of smart and healthy mutts in shelters just waiting for someone to give them a forever home.

If you aren’t ready or able to adopt right now, shelters are always in need of donations and volunteers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a car at an Ada gas station Monday.
Suspect arrested, charged with murder in fatal Ada stabbing
Search warrant for a property that could have a tie in Molly Miller and Colt Haynes case denied
Search warrant in Molly Miller, Colt Haynes case denied
He is asking for Magers to be suspended as county judge, another person to be appointed in his...
Petition filed to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office
A man who had been working at a marijuana grow near Elmore City told law enforcement he was...
Three charged with kidnapping at allegedly illegal Garvin County marijuana grow
An animal exhibitor out of Choctaw County had his USDA exhibitor’s license cancelled this week...
Choctaw County tiger exhibitor gets USDA license cancelled

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Abimbola "Able" Osundairo walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom...
Smollett defense set to cross-examine star state witness
FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
OPEC+ sticks to modest boost in oil output despite omicron
FILE - Kelly Stokes, Kathy Webb, LaKisha Scott and Brenda Flemons picket outside Kellogg Co. on...
Striking Kellogg’s workers to get 3% raises in new contract