Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

VIDEO: Trooper helping motorist narrowly avoids crash in Idaho

By KBOI staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) - An Idaho State Trooper is lucky to have just minor injuries after a narrow escape Wednesday morning.

Dashcam video shows him leaping over a cement barrier to save himself from a crashing truck on Interstate 84.

The patrol said he had stopped to help a stranded driver of a Toyota car.

A driver slowed down while approached the patrol car, but the person behind him didn’t, which resulted in a chain-reaction crash.

The driver of the Toyota is also OK.

Copyright 2021 KBOI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a car at an Ada gas station Monday.
Suspect arrested, charged with murder in fatal Ada stabbing
Search warrant for a property that could have a tie in Molly Miller and Colt Haynes case denied
Search warrant in Molly Miller, Colt Haynes case denied
He is asking for Magers to be suspended as county judge, another person to be appointed in his...
Petition filed to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office
A man who had been working at a marijuana grow near Elmore City told law enforcement he was...
Three charged with kidnapping at allegedly illegal Garvin County marijuana grow
An animal exhibitor out of Choctaw County had his USDA exhibitor’s license cancelled this week...
Choctaw County tiger exhibitor gets USDA license cancelled

Latest News

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, salutes during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021...
UK court backs Meghan in privacy dispute over letter to father
FILE - The 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is lit after a ceremony on the West Front Lawn of...
Lawmakers reach deal on spending bill, but hurdles remain
President Joe Biden said the strategy would fight the virus “not with shutdowns or lockdowns...
Biden launching winter COVID-19 booster, testing campaign
FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
OPEC+ meets omicron: New variant clouds oil supply decision