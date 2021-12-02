A Warm Weekend With Rain Chances

Thursday saw afternoon temperatures soar to records, highs today which included 82 degrees in Ardmore exceeding the 1917 record, and 81 in Sherman-Denison which ties the 1909 record!

Water vapor imagery shows high level moisture streaming into Texoma, that why we saw clouds thickening around sunset. Skies will be rain-free overnight. Meanwhile, a large upper low south of Los Angeles still is spinning little upper waves around its circulation; it looks like two of these pass through our skies this weekend, helping to fire up some showers.

Futurecast shows some rain possible late Friday early Saturday as the first rather weak wave comes through, but mostly dry Saturday afternoon. A second round of rain is generated by the stronger wave Saturday night and through about noon on Sunday. This is probably our highest rain chance with this system. However, a final chance of rain lingers until a cold front passes Sunday evening.

Two more fronts roll through next week, so temperatures will be cooler than we’ve experienced during our “spring break”.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Partly cloudy

Friday Night: 20% Rain

Saturday: 20% Rain

Saturday night: 40% Showers/storms

Sunday: 40% Showers/storms

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

