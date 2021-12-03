87th annual Denison Christmas Parade

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Christmas parade, tree lighting, and hot chocolate can only mean one thing, it’s Christmas time in Denison, Texas.

It’s the 87th year of Denison’s Christmas parade and Thursday night the Christmas tree was lit indicating the holly jolly season in Denison, TX.

“Well I like the top and the red because you can see yourself and it’s actually nice and it’s kinda like pretty,” Christmas parade go-er, Diana said.

Thursday night marked the start of Christmas time in Denison with their annual Christmas Parade.

The parade has been going on for nearly a century and this year marked the 3rd annual hot chocolate competition with the Scholars of Scott Middle School.

“This is just a fun time for us to be able to hang out with the community and outreach to them while raising money for an organization that does really great things within our community,” Cocoa Bandts Group, Averie Clouse said.

The top 5% of the 8th grade Class at Scott Middle School take part in the entrepreneur program.

The scholars get in groups to raise money for a charity of their choice.

“I’m really looking forward to actually handing our check over to CASA cause I just like making people happy and I really wanna see their reaction,” Clouse said.

At the same time, singing performances, and a hit with the kids, the Christmas tree lighting.

“What’s been your favorite thing,* Addie Maxwell points*”

Next Friday the winners of Scott Middle School scholars hot chocolate competition will be announced.

