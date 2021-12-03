Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

87th annual Denison Christmas Parade

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Christmas parade, tree lighting, and hot chocolate can only mean one thing, it’s Christmas time in Denison, Texas.

It’s the 87th year of Denison’s Christmas parade and Thursday night the Christmas tree was lit indicating the holly jolly season in Denison, TX.

“Well I like the top and the red because you can see yourself and it’s actually nice and it’s kinda like pretty,” Christmas parade go-er, Diana said.

Thursday night marked the start of Christmas time in Denison with their annual Christmas Parade.

The parade has been going on for nearly a century and this year marked the 3rd annual hot chocolate competition with the Scholars of Scott Middle School.

“This is just a fun time for us to be able to hang out with the community and outreach to them while raising money for an organization that does really great things within our community,” Cocoa Bandts Group, Averie Clouse said.

The top 5% of the 8th grade Class at Scott Middle School take part in the entrepreneur program.

The scholars get in groups to raise money for a charity of their choice.

“I’m really looking forward to actually handing our check over to CASA cause I just like making people happy and I really wanna see their reaction,” Clouse said.

At the same time, singing performances, and a hit with the kids, the Christmas tree lighting.

“What’s been your favorite thing,* Addie Maxwell points*”

Next Friday the winners of Scott Middle School scholars hot chocolate competition will be announced.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a car at an Ada gas station Monday.
Suspect arrested, charged with murder in fatal Ada stabbing
He is asking for Magers to be suspended as county judge, another person to be appointed in his...
Petition filed to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office
Search warrant for a property that could have a tie in Molly Miller and Colt Haynes case denied
Search warrant in Molly Miller, Colt Haynes case denied
A man who had been working at a marijuana grow near Elmore City told law enforcement he was...
Three charged with kidnapping at allegedly illegal Garvin County marijuana grow
Sherman man indicted for intoxicated manslaughter after April motorcycle crash.
Man indicted for intoxicated manslaughter after passenger dies in crash

Latest News

Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman were sentenced to 10 years for the murder of Jared Lakey in...
Former Wilson police officers sentenced for 2nd degree murder
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a car at an Ada gas station Monday.
Suspect arrested, charged with murder in fatal Ada stabbing
Precautionary boil water notice
Knollwood boil water order lifted
The jury found Zachary Jolliff guilty of burglary with habitation with intent to commit murder...
Verdict reached for man accused of attacking Denison mother