Best Rain Chances at Night

Three shots of rain between now and early Monday
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Water vapor imagery shows high level moisture streaming into Texoma, the weekend rain situation is becoming clearer as twp upper level waves head our way. There are basically three primary shots of rain - two from the waves, and a final rain window along a cold front.

Round one, some rain is possible late tonight through the morning hours of Saturday, but mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday afternoon. A second round of rain shows up Saturday evening/night. The highest rain chance now appears to be Sunday evening as the cold front moves through, and there could be a few stronger thunderstorms along that.

Expect windy and chilly weather behind the front for Monday with highs in the 50s, but we’re back in the 70s by Friday. Longer-range models show the first arctic front of the season arriving by next Saturday with windy and chilly conditions and highs remaining in the 40s next weekend.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday:  20% Rain

Saturday night: 40% Showers/storms

Sunday: 20% Showers/storms

Sunday night: 60% Showers/storms

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: 20% Showers

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday:  Mostly sunny

