Former Wilson police officers sentenced for 2nd degree murder

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - On Thursday the family of Jared Lakey gathered at the Carter County courthouse for the sentencing hearing of two former Wilson police officers who were found guilty of his murder.

While responding to a call in July, 2019 Brandon Dingman and Joshua Taylor tased Lakey 53 times over a course of 4 minutes while trying to restrain him.

Another officer later arrived and put Lakey to sleep with a neck restraint which contributed to the heart attack that killed him.

On November 2nd Dingman and Taylor were found guilty of 2nd degree murder and on Thursday the two were sentenced as the jury recommended.

“He found them both guilty of murder in the 2nd degree and ordered them to serve 10 years in the department of correction,” District Attorney Craig Ladd said.

The sentencing hearing included testimony from Lakey’s mother Cindy who recounted the night the incident occurred.

She’s waited over two years for this moment.

“I’m thankful that we’ve come to this day,” Lakey said. “And I’m thankful that its over.”

A major factor in this case was the body camera footage from the former officers that night.

Lakey can be heard shouting in pain throughout the video as tasers are repeatedly used on him.

This along with testimony from the medical examiner led the jury to its conclusion.

“This was a difficult case to sit on,” Ladd said. “We feel like certainly their verdicts were supported by the evidence.”

Following the trial the family had an emotional moment of celebration in front of the courthouse.

Ladd said that in a case like this there are no winners, however this moment does bring some closure to the Lakey family.

“There’s been times that I thought sometimes that it wouldn’t ever happen,” Lakey said. “But I know God promised me that he would do this and he did.”

Dingman and Lakey will be required to serve 85% of their sentence before they are eligible for parole.

