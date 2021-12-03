Grayson County Judge’s attorneys respond to citizen’s petition to remove him from office

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two prominent local attorneys representing Grayson County Judge Bill Magers have responded to a citizen’s petition to remove him from office, citing his DWI arrest and conviction last year.

On Wednesday, John Palmer, who lost his wife, Katie, and broke his back when they were struck by a pickup while walking in their neighborhood last year, announced he was filing the suit to remove Magers from office under Section 87 of the Texas Local Government Code, which states a county officer may be removed from office for intoxication, on or off duty, caused by drinking an alcoholic beverage.

The driver of that pickup, Cory Foster, blew a 0.06 about 50 minutes after the incident on a breathalyzer test, which is under the legal limit of 0.08. A warrant was never requested for a blood test, and a grand jury never indicted him.

“Since Katie’s death, our family has fought for her and has fought for change in Grayson County and state-wide,” said Palmer. “We have made it our mission to hold lifetime drunk drivers accountable.”

The case is now in the hands of District Judge Brian Gary. He will decide whether or not to issue a citation, which is necessary for this to advance to trial.

Magers, whose term as county judge ends next year, announced he was running for re-election last month.

Here are his attorneys’ response to the lawsuit, published in full.

“Between Joe Brown and I, we have almost 30 years of bi-partisan experience as elected district attorneys of Grayson County. We have never seen a case like this – where one individual is trying to take away the public’s ability to choose their County Judge. If someone wants to run against Judge Magers, they should sign up, pay the fee, and begin their campaign. They can debate Judge Magers on the job he’s done. They filed this case because they can not win on their own merits.”

-Bob Jarvis, former elected District Attorney of Grayson County

“This is all politics. In reality, I don’t believe this is John Palmer bringing this case “pro se”, on his own. This is the political opponents of Bill Magers using unrelated events to try to score cheap political points. Judge Magers has taken responsibility for the mistakes he made. Why is this suit being brought right now, in the middle of the filing period for political office? It could have been filed any time in the last two years since Judge Magers’ arrest. It is obvious to me that there is a ghost-writing lawyer with a grudge writing a lawsuit at election time taking advantage of the Palmer family’s tragedy. The suit is frivolous and we are going to contest it and let Judge Magers keep his focus on the business of the County.”

-Joe Brown, former United States Attorney and elected District Attorney of Grayson County

