Man convicted of shooting woman going back to prison after Bosse release

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A man who was released from prison halfway through his sentence because of the Bosse ruling is headed back to prison.

Russell Neasbitt, who is Chickasaw, pleaded guilty to shooting his ex-girlfriend, and was convicted of shooting with intent to kill in 2014.

The woman Neasbitt shot, Malina Villicana, told News 12 in March she feared Neasbitt would get out of prison after pleading guilty .

Villicana, a native Cherokee and Apache, told us Neasbitt, who’s native Choctaw, shot her twice in 2012, once through the back of her neck, taking off part of her skull and through her shoulders.

“He broke my neck in two places,” Villicana said. “The relationship was rocky, I got several threatening messages. I didn’t have money to get a protective order, and 17 days later I was shot.”

Neasbitt pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 years in Marshall County Court for shooting with intent to kill.

After serving half of his 18-year sentence, Neasbitt was released May because of a ruling the court of criminal appeals made in Shaun Bosse v Oklahoma, deciding that Oklahoma didn’t have the right to try Native Americans accused of committing crimes on native land.

A week after Neasbitt was released, the courts issued a stay, preventing other convicted criminals from being released because of Bosse.

Later the court changed its mind, and said the previous decision didn’t apply to prisoners convicted before July 9th, 2020, meaning Neasbitt shouldn’t have been released.

The Marshall County District Court signed off on another warrant, and re-arrested Neasbitt on Monday, citing a “technical error.”

“The judge’s decision was correct at the time it was entered, it’s just that the law changed going forward,” Neasbitt’s attorney Jason May said. “So personally, I don’t think there was a problem, because the state did not appeal. So under the rules of the court of criminal appeals, they lost jurisdiction after 30 days. My position is that the judge made a mistake after ordering Mr. Nesbitt to return to prison, and I have prepared an appeal and will be filing that.”

The state had 30 days to file an appeal after Neasbitt was released, but no appeals were filed during that time.

The assistant district attorney told KXII that during that 30 day period there was no reason for the state to file an appeal because they didn’t have the authority, and it would have been denied.

Neasbitt was out of prison for about 8 months. May told the court during that time Neasbitt got a job, reconnected with family, and was staying out of trouble.

