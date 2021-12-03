Sacred Heart prepares for State Finals

MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - The Sacred Heart Tigers will play for the TAPPS Division IV championship in Waco on Friday night.

The Tigers will take on perennial power Shiner-St. Paul for the title. That game will be played at Waco ISD Stadium at 7pm.

This is the first time Sacred Heart has played in the title game since 2004. They last won the state championship in 2003.

“To bring it back as one of the kids that was born that same year (2003), it would be something really special,” running back Seth Swirczynski said. “It is well deserved around here. Everyone has worked so hard to get this goal. To bring it back would be something absolutely amazing.”

“I am just so excited,” receiver Nathan Hesse said. “I have never been in this position before. It is a once in a lifetime experience. It’s an experience that is just unimaginable.”

“In the past, we were so close to being there and just things happened,” head coach Dale Schilling said. “There is no doubt to get to this game takes a little luck. Things have fallen into place for us, but the main thing is the hard work and the desire of our kids, especially our seniors. The kids really deserve to be in this position.”

