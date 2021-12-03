Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sacred Heart prepares for State Finals

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - The Sacred Heart Tigers will play for the TAPPS Division IV championship in Waco on Friday night.

The Tigers will take on perennial power Shiner-St. Paul for the title. That game will be played at Waco ISD Stadium at 7pm.

This is the first time Sacred Heart has played in the title game since 2004. They last won the state championship in 2003.

“To bring it back as one of the kids that was born that same year (2003), it would be something really special,” running back Seth Swirczynski said. “It is well deserved around here. Everyone has worked so hard to get this goal. To bring it back would be something absolutely amazing.”

“I am just so excited,” receiver Nathan Hesse said. “I have never been in this position before. It is a once in a lifetime experience. It’s an experience that is just unimaginable.”

“In the past, we were so close to being there and just things happened,” head coach Dale Schilling said. “There is no doubt to get to this game takes a little luck. Things have fallen into place for us, but the main thing is the hard work and the desire of our kids, especially our seniors. The kids really deserve to be in this position.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a car at an Ada gas station Monday.
Suspect arrested, charged with murder in fatal Ada stabbing
He is asking for Magers to be suspended as county judge, another person to be appointed in his...
Petition filed to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office
Search warrant for a property that could have a tie in Molly Miller and Colt Haynes case denied
Search warrant in Molly Miller, Colt Haynes case denied
A man who had been working at a marijuana grow near Elmore City told law enforcement he was...
Three charged with kidnapping at allegedly illegal Garvin County marijuana grow
Sherman man indicted for intoxicated manslaughter after April motorcycle crash.
Man indicted for intoxicated manslaughter after passenger dies in crash

Latest News

Whitesboro-Brock Highlights
Whitesboro-Brock Highlights
Pottsboro-Woden Girls Hoops
Pottsboro-Woden Girls Hoops Highlights
Denison-Howe Girls Hoops
Denison-Howe Girls Hoops Highlights
Whitesboro-Krum Girls Hoops
Whitesboro-Krum Girls Hoops Highlights