Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Thieves use stun gun on security guard, smash their way into store

By Samie Solina and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Surveillence video caught a group of thieves using a stun gun on security guard, smashing their way into a store in Hawaii and taking off with thousands of dollars worth of bikes.

The crime happened within six minutes, KHNL reported.

The security footage shows the first thief walk up to the stop and puts a blow torch to the door. A few minutes later, a security guard walks up to investigate.

The thieves use what appears to be a stun gun on the guard. He runs away and calls the police.

The group then smashes the back of a truck into the front of the store and takes off with four bikes.

“They knew exactly what they were after,” store owner Alan Rice said. “It’s not a good situation for anyone.”

Rice also said the security guard is doing fine, but the store is still a mess.

“It’s kind of like being the Grinch. They’re not going to have those presents under the tree. It’s a horrible feeling all the way around,” he said.

Rice said his small business is narrowly surviving and a hit like this is a tough one to bear.

He said could use the public’s help in identifying the thieves.

The black truck involved has special rims, a hibiscus pattern on the side and the word “aloha.”

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is asking for Magers to be suspended as county judge, another person to be appointed in his...
Petition filed to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office
Sherman man indicted for intoxicated manslaughter after April motorcycle crash.
Man indicted for intoxicated manslaughter after passenger dies in crash
A man who had been working at a marijuana grow near Elmore City told law enforcement he was...
Three charged with kidnapping at allegedly illegal Garvin County marijuana grow
Grayson County residents voice their thoughts on cement plant eyeing next location in the County
Grayson County residents voice concern on potential cement plant location
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a car at an Ada gas station Monday.
Suspect arrested, charged with murder in fatal Ada stabbing

Latest News

There are a number of issues officials are considering as they decide whether Ethan Crumbley's...
Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect could be charged
Cadets attend the NCAA college football game between the Army Black Knights and Massachusetts...
‘We just feel it’: Racism plagues US military academies
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept....
Jobs report preview: Did solid hiring draw in more workers?
Damik Wright, the brother of Daunte Wright, waits for other family members to arrive Wednesday,...
Mostly white jury nearly set for trial in Wright death