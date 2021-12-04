Callisburg’s Haily Bass signs with LeTourneau

CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - Callisburg decorated track and field runner Haily Bass is headed to LeTourneau University to continue her running career.

Bass has been a great member of the Wildcat athletic program and she is excited to join her future teammates at LeTourneau.

“It means a lot,” Bass said. “It means it’s a milestone in my life and I love running. Even if I wasn’t going to college to run I would keep running. When I went to this college, I just knew that this is where I am meant to go. It will improve not only my running but I’ll be running with a team that I know will turn into family.”

