CNN fires Chris Cuomo over work defending brother during scandal

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State...
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 2020, left, and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Dec. 9, 2018. Transcripts released Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, shed new light on CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's behind-the-scenes role advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the face of sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office.(Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew M. Cuomo via AP, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - CNN announced Saturday it has terminated anchor Chris Cuomo amid an investigation into how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with his defense against charges of sexual harassment earlier this year.

Chris Cuomo had been suspended from his nightly broadcast earlier in the week.

The news agency said in a release on Saturday that they were terminating Cuomo immediately after additional information came to light during the investigation.

They said the investigation is being conducted by a “respected law firm” and that the probe would continue.

The CNN anchor pressed sources for information on his brother’s accusers and reported back to the governor’s staff, and was active in helping craft their response to the charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony to investigators working for state Attorney General Letitia James. Her office found Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

