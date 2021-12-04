Convicted child sex offender planned high school football ‘all-star’ game in Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Houston-area man was promoting what he called the ‘Texoma All-Star Game’ and advertised that it would be played at Bearcat Stadium in Sherman in January of 2022. But he’s also a convicted child sex offender.

Marcus Lundy, 39, said he helped start up the game to get high school football players exposure to college scouts in a high profile game.

“This is my way of doing it and helping student athletes get college scholarships,” Lundy said. “I created this to pool certain athletes that are talented from the Oklahoma area, from small towns and certain athletes that are talented from the state of Texas in smaller towns to create all star teams.”

The promoting agency that Lundy said he was working with, that subsequently cut ties with him, soon learned that football players participating would lose their UIL eligibility. After learning of Lundy’s past criminal history also believed it wouldn’t be in their best interest to promote the game.

Lundy pitched the game as a Texas versus Oklahoma all-star match-up and said he had several sponsorships lined up to promote the game that is no longer going to happen.

Lundy said Gainesville turned down the offer to host the game and in response they put out this statement: “This event is not approved to take place at any GISD facility and is not in any way associated with Gainesville ISD. It has also been brought to our attention that said individuals have incorrectly identified themselves as being a part of our coaching staff while soliciting donations. Any donations or sponsorships paid to these individuals or the organization should be handled with caution.”

Lundy was charged with felony indecency with a child by sexual contact back in August of 2017 in Harris County.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Lundy was originally arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child back in March of 2016 but pleaded guilty to indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Lundy was sentenced to three years in prison on Dec. 13 of 2017 but got 119 days knocked off for time served on a theft aggregate charge from October of 2017.

Lundy was released in January after serving over four years in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender. However, Lundy is not in the Texas sex offender registry system.

Before News 12 could ask Lundy about the charges he hung up the phone.

Sherman ISD also put out a statement in regard to the game that read: “This individual has not spoken with Sherman ISD officials and does not have approval to use Bearcat Stadium or any other SISD facility. The district is not associated with this unsanctioned event in any way.”

