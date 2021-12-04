Texoma Local
Don’t let the Grinch steal your catalytic converter: tips from Ardmore Police

Catalytic converters are being stolen from cars in Ardmore.
Catalytic converters are being stolen from cars in Ardmore.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police are investigating after several businesses in the city have had catalytic converters stolen.

In the past few weeks, around five Ardmore businesses have been hit.

One theft was at an auto shop, others were stolen from delivery vehicles.

Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said thieves like to take catalytic converters because they have precious metals inside, like rhodium and platinum.

But just one catalytic converter doesn’t have much.

“The people who are taking them on the dark market or the chop shops, typically people are bringing in six to ten catalytic converters at a time,” Henry said. “So what they’ll do is they’ll steal them over time or there will be a rash of them, that way so they can just get that much more money from them.”

Ardmore police do have a suspect, but they don’t think one person committed all the recent converter thefts.

“I don’t think that they’re all done together,” Henry said. “The biggest thing is the time lapse between it happening. If it happens over the weekend, there’s a couple of days that pass by before the vehicle is used. It’s difficult for us to map when they actually do happen and occur. That’s why video footage is pretty good for us to get a pretty good timeline of when these things are happening.”

If you don’t have cameras watching over your cars, Henry suggests parking your car in a garage or investing in an anti-theft device.

“A lot of them are just pretty big shields. And others have a metal roping system that allows the catalytic converter not to be stolen as easily,” Henry said.

