Lone Grove softball standout Turner turns to Seminole State

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LONE GROVE, Okla (KXII) - Lone Grove softball standout Nay Nay Turner is headed to Seminole State to continue her playing career.

Turner was a big part of Lone Grove’s state championship softball team. She also played a big part at Silo for the Lady Rebels before that. Now, she is excited to join another good softball program.

“A lot of the people at Seminole State I have played softball with or been around for a couple of years,” Turner said. “Coach Flores is a really good coach. She has proven herself. It just felt like home.”

