Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Officer killed, suspect wounded in Dallas-area shooting

A Mesquite police officer has died after he was shot while responding to a disturbance at an...
A Mesquite police officer has died after he was shot while responding to a disturbance at an Albertson’s parking lot Friday afternoon.(CBS DFW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — A shooting outside a suburban Dallas supermarket left a police officer dead and a suspect wounded on Friday, authorities said.

It happened about 1:40 p.m. outside an Albertson’s supermarket in Mesquite, Police Chief David Gill said. The officer was responding to a report of a disturbance in the store parking lot when the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire, striking the officer twice, he said. The officer returned fire, wounding the suspect once.

Both were taken in critical condition to a Dallas hospital, where the officer died, Gill said. The suspect was being treated at the hospital. Gill said he did not know his current condition.

No identities were released, but Gill said the slain officer was a 21-year law enforcement veteran.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is asking for Magers to be suspended as county judge, another person to be appointed in his...
Grayson County Judge’s attorneys respond to citizen’s petition to remove him from office
Zachary Jolliff was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the brutal attack of Denison mother...
Man gets 75 years in brutal attack of Denison mother
A Houston-area man was working to put together a high school football All-Star Game next year...
Convicted child sex offender planned high school football ‘all-star’ game in Texoma
A man who was released from prison halfway through his sentence because of the Bosse ruling is...
Man convicted of shooting woman going back to prison after Bosse release
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting

Latest News

Catalytic converters are being stolen from cars in Ardmore.
Don’t let the Grinch steal your catalytic converter: tips from Ardmore Police
A Houston-area man was working to put together a high school football All-Star Game next year...
Convicted child sex offender planned high school football ‘all-star’ game in Texoma
Zachary Jolliff was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the brutal attack of Denison mother...
Man gets 75 years in brutal attack of Denison mother
He is asking for Magers to be suspended as county judge, another person to be appointed in his...
Grayson County Judge’s attorneys respond to citizen’s petition to remove him from office