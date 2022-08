(KXII) - The full Texoma High School Football Scoreboard can be found by selecting “Week 0″ here or the image below.

You can watch all our newscasts, including the Friday Night Blitz from 10:15-10:35 p.m. and the Max Blitz from 11:00-11:30 p.m. live here or click the image below.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.