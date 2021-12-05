Family of missing Ardmore teen launch search effort

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Nearly a full week since her disappearance the family of Alicia Mendoza are still looking for answers. On Saturday that search took them and members of the community here to the Ardmore Indian Baptist church.

15-year-old Alicia Mendoza was last seen on Sunday, November 28th.

Her disappearance was reported to Chickasaw Lighthorse police right away, but there has been little new information since then.

“There’s just no guidelines or no books for what happens when your child goes missing, its not something they talk to you about,” said Alicia’s aunt Shelly Wall.

Wall along with he rest of the family has decided to take matters into their own hands as best they can.

On Saturday they met at the Ardmore Indian Baptist Church alongside members of the community to canvas the area in search of information.

“We’ve been told that this is how 80 to 90 percent of missing people are found,” Wall said. “That if you go and canvas these areas that they’re most likely to be in or spotted at you’re going to turn up information or you’re going to come across people that can give you information.”

This was their largest canvasing effort yet with roughly 25 people joining in on the search.

Together they knocked on doors and passed out flyers to anyone they could find.

Wall says she feels that their effort is an important part in assisting the authorities with their search.

“We’re just doing what they don’t necessarily have time to do,” Wall said. “And that’s to be really present and communicating with the community and the neighborhood.”

Wall says they plan to continue their canvasing efforts as often as they can, and that while effort is difficult they are remaining positive.

“It takes a toll on you you get tired, you get more anxious is what I see but definitely we’re still hopeful that has not waned at all,” Wall said.

If you have any information regarding Alicia’s location contact the Chickasaw Lighthorse police immediately at (580) 436-9022.

If you want to assist in any canvasing efforts visit this Facebook page.

